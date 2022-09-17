DeLaurent leads Southeast Missouri State over Nicholls 42-16

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Paxton DeLaurent threw three touchdown passes to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 42-16 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

DeLaurent was 22-of-32 passing for 309 yards. He threw a pair of short-yardage TD passes to Geno Hess and an 18-yard score to Ryan Flournoy. Hess added an 8-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and finished with 70 yards rushing on 14 carries.