DeLaurent's 3 TDs help SE Missouri St. beat Central Arkansas

GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Paxton DeLaurent passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 60 yards and a score to help Southeast Missouri State beat Central Arkansas 35-27 on Saturday.

DeLaurent’s 11-yard keeper with 10:57 remaining in the fourth quarter gave SEMO a 35-20 lead. The Bears, trailing 35-27, had it on their own 7 with 3:21 left but went three-and-out and SEMO picked up a first down to run out the clock.