Lee scored on TD runs of 7 yards in the first quarter and 14 yards in the second. Thyrick Pitts added five catches for 87 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch in the with 19 seconds left in the first half.
Jared Lewis passed for 92 yards and ran for 21 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets (2-2). Delaware State scored its first touchdown on a blocked punt.
Delaware will close its season on Saturday at Villanova and Delaware State will host South Carolina State to close its season on Saturday.
