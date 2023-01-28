Delaware earns 81-78 victory against Northeastern

Nelson was 6 of 17 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 12 from the line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-11, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Gianmarco Arletti added 18 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Christian Ray shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.