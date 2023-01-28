Delaware earns 81-78 victory against Northeastern

NEWARK, Del. — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 21 points as Delaware beat Northeastern 81-78 on Saturday.
Coleman Stucke finished with 34 points for the Huskies (8-13, 4-6). Jahmyl Telfort added 15 points and five assists for Northeastern. In addition, Masai Troutman finished with 12 points and two steals.
Ray scored 12 points in the first half for Delaware, which led 42-36 at halftime. Nelson scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Delaware to a three-point victory.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.