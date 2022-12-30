Delaware faces Elon after Nelson's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (2-12, 0-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-6, 0-1 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Elon Phoenix after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 22 points in Delaware’s 87-73 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-3 in home games. Delaware is third in the CAA scoring 71.6 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Phoenix are 0-1 against conference opponents. Elon has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Phoenix meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 8.1 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Nelson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Sean Halloran is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

