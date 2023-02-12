Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens face the Stony Brook Seawolves on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-14, 4-9 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware comes into the matchup with Stony Brook as losers of three straight games. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-5 on their home court. Delaware ranks ninth in the CAA with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 2.8.

The Seawolves have gone 5-8 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Advertisement

Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 7.5 points for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article