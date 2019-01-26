NEWARK, Del. — Kevin Anderson hit two free throws in the final seconds to preserve a slim Delaware advantage in a 76-75 win over Drexel on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Hens (14-8, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association) had a wide lead through most of the second half but Drexel rallied late, closing to 74-72 with 12 seconds to play. Anderson’s free throws pushed it to 76-72 just before Drexel’s Trevor John hit a 3-pointer for the final margin.

Ryan Allen led the scoring for Delaware with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting including four from distance. Ithiel Horton added 19 points and Anderson finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Eric Carter turned in a team-high 13 rebounds and five assists.

Delaware led 44-33 at the break and stretched it to 58-45 on a Collin Goss 3-pointer early in the second half. A Carter dunk had the Blue Hens leading 35-20 with 4:40 remaining before the Dragons (10-12, 4-5) began their rally.

Troy Harper scored 16 points and John finished with 15 for Drexel.

