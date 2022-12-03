Delaware hosts Davidson after Loyer's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (6-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -3; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Foster Loyer scored 22 points in Davidson’s 68-66 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-1 at home. Delaware ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 31.1% from downtown, led by Cavan Reilly shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 1-1 on the road. Davidson ranks third in the A-10 with 15.5 assists per game led by Loyer averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 9.9 points for Delaware.

Loyer is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.3 points for Davidson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

