Delaware hosts Davidson after Loyer's 22-point outing

Davidson Wildcats (6-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4)
The Wildcats are 1-1 on the road. Davidson ranks third in the A-10 with 15.5 assists per game led by Loyer averaging 5.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 9.9 points for Delaware.
Loyer is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.3 points for Davidson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.