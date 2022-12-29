Delaware hosts Hofstra after Nelson's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (7-6) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -1; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Hofstra Pride after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 20 points in Delaware’s 95-76 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-2 in home games. Delaware is third in the CAA with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Jyare Davis averaging 8.0.

The Pride are 2-4 in road games. Hofstra has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Pride match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

