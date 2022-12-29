Delaware hosts Hofstra after Nelson's 20-point performance

Hofstra Pride (7-6) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5)
The Pride are 2-4 in road games. Hofstra has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Pride match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.
Aaron Estrada is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hofstra.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Pride: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.