LEADING THE CHARGE: Elon’s Marcus Sheffield II has averaged 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while Hunter Woods has put up 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Nate Darling has averaged 20.9 points while Justyn Mutts has put up 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sheffield has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and nine assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Elon has an assist on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Delaware has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among CAA teams.

