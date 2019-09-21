NEWARK, Del. — Nolan Henderson threw three touchdown passes and Delaware scored 21 consecutive points in the second half to rally past Pennsylvania 28-27 on Saturday.

The Blue Hens (FCS No. 20) rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit then held on after Penn’s Isaiah Malcome scored on a 69-yard punt return to make the score 28-27. Nick Robinson’s pass for the 2-point conversion and the lead was incomplete.

Henderson completed 20 of 29 passes for 260 yards with the three touchdowns for a passer rating of 178.4. His touchdowns of 11 yards to Gene Coleman and 17 yards to Bryce De Maille tied the game at 21. Will Knight’s 6-yard run gave the Blue Hens (3-1) a 28-21 lead prior to Malcome’s punt return.

Robinson completed 18 of 27 passes for 193 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Karekin Brooks carried 28 times for 158 yards for the Quakers (0-1) and Malcome had nine carries for 73 yards.

Penn outgained Delaware 462 yards to 360.

