Delaware State (4-21, 1-11) vs. Coppin State (6-22, 6-7)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State seeks revenge on Coppin State after dropping the first matchup in Dover. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 7, when the Eagles outshot Delaware State 40.8 percent to 33.3 percent and hit 13 more free throws en route to a 64-60 victory.

STEPPING UP: Coppin State’s Dejuan Clayton has averaged 14.7 points while Lamar Morgan has put up 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Hornets, Kevin Larkin has averaged 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while Johquin Wiley has put up 9.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clayton has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last five games. Clayton has accounted for 34 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Delaware State has lost its last eight road games, scoring 57.9 points, while allowing 81.8 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Coppin State has 28 assists on 75 field goals (37.3 percent) across its previous three games while Delaware State has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State as a team has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MEAC teams.

