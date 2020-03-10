Carter scored 21 points and Johquin Wiley added 10 for Delaware State.
AJ Cheeseman scored 19 points with eight rebounds and Canaan Bartley had 17 points and eight boards for the Hawks (5-27). Marlon Adams added 10 points and Frost had eight points and six assists.
