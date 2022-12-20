Delaware State Hornets take on the Wagner Seahawks on 9-game losing streak

Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-10)
The Seahawks are 2-4 on the road. Wagner is 2-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khyrie Staten is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Hornets. O’Koye Parker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.
Zaire Williams is averaging 10.8 points for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for Wagner.
