Delaware State Hornets take on the Wagner Seahawks on 9-game losing streak

Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-10) Dover, Delaware; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -7.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will try to break its nine-game losing streak when the Hornets play Wagner. The Hornets are 1-2 on their home court. Delaware State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Stone averaging 4.0.

The Seahawks are 2-4 on the road. Wagner is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khyrie Staten is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Hornets. O’Koye Parker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Zaire Williams is averaging 10.8 points for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

