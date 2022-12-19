Delaware State Hornets take on the Wagner Seahawks on 9-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-10) Dover, Delaware; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State heads into the matchup with Wagner after losing nine in a row. The Hornets have gone 1-2 at home. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 3.2.

The Seahawks are 2-4 on the road. Wagner is sixth in the NEC scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khyrie Staten is averaging 11.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Zaire Williams is averaging 10.8 points for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

