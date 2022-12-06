Delaware State hosts Davis and Delaware

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (1-7) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays the Delaware State Hornets after Jyare Davis scored 25 points in Delaware’s 69-67 victory over the Davidson Wildcats. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 on their home court. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 8.5.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Brandon Stone averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.9 points for Delaware.

Khyrie Staten is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Stone is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for Delaware State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

