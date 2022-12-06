Delaware State hosts Davis and Delaware

Delaware State Hornets (1-7) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4)
The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Brandon Stone averaging 5.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.9 points for Delaware.
Khyrie Staten is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Stone is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for Delaware State.
