Delaware State hosts Longwood following Wade's 22-point game

Longwood Lancers (4-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-6)
The Lancers have gone 0-3 away from home. Longwood averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khyrie Staten is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 15.7 points and two steals. Stone is shooting 62.3% and averaging 12.3 points for Delaware State.
Walyn Napper is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Leslie Nkereuwem is averaging 10.6 points for Longwood.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.