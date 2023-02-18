Delaware State hosts Monroe and North Carolina Central

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (12-11, 5-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-19, 3-6 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -8.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Delaware State Hornets after Kris Monroe scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 85-52 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hornets have gone 3-5 at home. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC shooting 32.2% from deep, led by O’Koye Parker shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 5-4 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks third in the MEAC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stone is shooting 51.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Hornets. Parker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Advertisement

Monroe averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article