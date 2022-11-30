Delaware State hosts Wilcox and Saint Francis (BKN)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (1-5) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-4) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -7; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) plays the Delaware State Hornets after Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 75-60 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Terriers are 2-0 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks eighth in the NEC with 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Zion Bethea averaging 4.7.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Delaware State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Stone averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilcox is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Terriers. Bethea is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Saint Francis (BKN).

Khyrie Staten is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 1.0 rebound for the Hornets. Stone is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for Delaware State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

