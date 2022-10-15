Delaware State scores 28 unanswered to beat Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. — C.J. Henry threw for three touchdowns, Marquis Gillis rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Delaware State scored 28 unanswered points to beat Norfolk State 28-7 on Saturday.

Henry had a touchdown pass in each of the first three quarters, opening with a 41-yarder to Jerrish Halsey. The duo also connected on a 22-yard TD early in the third for a 21-0 lead.