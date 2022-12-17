Delaware State takes on Drexel after Parker's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (1-9) at Drexel Dragons (5-6) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -17; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Drexel Dragons after O’Koye Parker scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 75-69 loss to the Georgian Court Lions. The Dragons have gone 3-2 at home. Drexel is fifth in the CAA in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Amari Williams paces the Dragons with 8.0 boards.

The Hornets are 0-7 in road games. Delaware State allows 77.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Parker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Khyrie Staten is averaging 11.8 points and 1.9 steals for Delaware State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article