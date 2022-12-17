Delaware State takes on Drexel after Parker's 24-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (1-9) at Drexel Dragons (5-6)
The Hornets are 0-7 in road games. Delaware State allows 77.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.
Parker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Khyrie Staten is averaging 11.8 points and 1.9 steals for Delaware State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.