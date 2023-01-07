Delaware State visits Howard after Odom's 22-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (1-12) at Howard Bison (7-9)
The Hornets are 0-9 in road games. Delaware State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.
The Bison and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Howard.
Brandon Stone is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hornets. Khyrie Staten is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games for Delaware State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.
Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.