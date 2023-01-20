Delaware State visits North Carolina Central following Robinson's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (1-15, 0-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-8, 2-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Martez Robinson scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 68-66 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC with 15.7 assists per game led by Eric Boone averaging 5.1.

The Hornets have gone 0-3 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 0-11 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Advertisement

Brandon Stone is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Hornets. O’Koye Parker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article