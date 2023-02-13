Delaware takes on Stony Brook, looks to halt 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-14, 4-9 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -8.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Fightin’ Blue Hens play Stony Brook. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-5 in home games. Delaware has a 7-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Seawolves are 5-8 in CAA play. Stony Brook is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Seawolves face off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Kenan Sarvan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Frankie Policelli is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

