Delaware visits Holden and Towson

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-14, 5-9 CAA) at Towson Tigers (17-10, 9-5 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -7.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Cameron Holden scored 22 points in Towson’s 68-66 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 in home games. Towson ranks third in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Holden averaging 4.7.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-9 in CAA play. Delaware is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.6 points. Holden is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Towson.

Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is shooting 49.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

