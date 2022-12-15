Delaware visits Princeton after Nelson's 30-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-4) at Princeton Tigers (8-3)
The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 0-3 on the road. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 10.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.
Nelson is averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.5 points for Delaware.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.