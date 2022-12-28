Dell'Orso and Campbell host Presbyterian

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-9) Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points in Campbell’s 74-66 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Blue Hose are 4-1 on their home court. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Winston Hill averaging 14.0.

The Fighting Camels are 1-4 on the road. Campbell has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 7.2 points for the Blue Hose. Hill is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Ricky Clemons is shooting 56.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Fighting Camels. Devon Dunn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

