Deloney scores 18, Vermont knocks off Albany (NY) 79-61

Deloney shot 6 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Catamounts (20-10, 14-2 America East Conference). Matt Veretto scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). Dylan Penn was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.