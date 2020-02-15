The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 74-72 on Jan. 4. Appalachian State matches up against South Alabama at home on Thursday. Georgia Southern takes on Texas State on the road on Thursday.
