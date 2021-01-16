Michael Flowers had 27 points and seven assists for the Jaguars (8-7, 2-4). Kayo Goncalves added 15 points. Tyreke Locure had 12 points.
The Mountaineers leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Appalachian State 73-64 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.