Justin Forrest hit a 3-pointer with :12 left in regulation to pull Appalachian State even and force overtime.
Forreset led the way for the Mountaineers (10-9, 4-4) with 20 points. Oshowen Williams chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds and Hunter Seacat added 11 points and seven boards.
Melo Eggleston scored 17 points to lead Arkansas State (12-7, 4-4). Eaton and Jerry Johnson Jr. each added 13 points while Caleb Fields contributed 11 points and Malik Brevard had nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.