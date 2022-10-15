DeMorat throws 3 TD passes as Fordham routs Stony Brook

NEW YORK — Tim DeMorat added 371 yards and three touchdowns to his passing records and Fordham routed Stony Brook 45-14 on Saturday.
Julius Loughridge had 111 yards rushing on nine carries. He scored twice. Carter had 8 receptions for 140 yards. Wright had two receiving touchdowns, the second one a 19-yarder from backup quarterback Grant Wilson.
The Seawolves (0-6) got two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Charlie McKee. He was 18 of 36 for 239 yards.
