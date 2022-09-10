DeMorat's sixth TD pass gives Fordham 52-49 win

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Tim DeMorat’s sixth touchdown pass of the game in the final minute lifted Fordham to a 52-49 victory over Monmouth on Saturday.
Fordham finished with 706 yards offense and Monmouth 713.
Jaden Shirden ran for a Monmouth-record 299 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, including 95- and 80-yard TDs. Assanti Kearney added 121 yards receiving on five catches and Owen Wright ran for three TDs for the Hawks (0-2). Troy Muskett threw for 323 yards and two scores plus an interception.
Fordham is 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
