Dennis' 21 lead Toledo past Buffalo 86-77

Dennis also contributed seven assists for the Rockets (13-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 20 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. JT Shumate was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.