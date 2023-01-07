Dennis and Marble help Texas A&M cruise past LSU 69-56

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble each scored a season-high 17 points, and Texas A&M pulled away early and beat LSU 69-56 on Saturday night in its SEC home opener.
Adam Miller scored 16 points to lead LSU (12-3, 1-2). Cam Hayes and KJ Williams had 10 apiece.
The Aggies took the lead for good early in the game and built a 34-23 halftime lead. Dennis had 15 points that included a pair of 3-pointers and Taylor added nine points. LSU shot 29% and missed 10 of 14 from long range before the break. The Tigers got within 42-33 but didn’t get closer. The Aggies shot 50% in the second half and 48% overall.
Texas A&M’s last win in the series was an 85-73 victory in Baton Rouge on Feb. 4, 2017. The Aggies are 4-0 in SEC home openers under fourth-year coach Buzz Williams.
LSU hosts Florida on Tuesday. Texas A&M plays at home against 20th-ranked Missouri on Wednesday.
