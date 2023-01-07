Dennis and Marble help Texas A&M cruise past LSU 69-56

Dennis and Marble were a combined 12 of 18 from the field. Marble also led the Aggies with nine rebounds. Tyrece Radford added 14 points and Wade Taylor IV had 13.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble each scored a season-high 17 points, and Texas A&M pulled away early and beat LSU 69-56 on Saturday night in its SEC home opener.

The Aggies took the lead for good early in the game and built a 34-23 halftime lead. Dennis had 15 points that included a pair of 3-pointers and Taylor added nine points. LSU shot 29% and missed 10 of 14 from long range before the break. The Tigers got within 42-33 but didn’t get closer. The Aggies shot 50% in the second half and 48% overall.