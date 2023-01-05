Dennis and Toledo host Western Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (4-10, 0-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-5, 0-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Rayj Dennis scored 21 points in Toledo’s 90-83 loss to the Ball State Cardinals. The Rockets are 5-1 in home games. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 5.4.

The Broncos are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Rockets and Broncos square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Millner is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Dennis is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article