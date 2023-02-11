The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Dennis scores 18, Toledo beats Eastern Michigan 70-63

By
February 11, 2023 at 11:02 p.m. EST

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Rayj Dennis finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to power Toledo over Eastern Michigan 70-63 on Saturday night for its ninth straight victory.

Dennis added three steals for the Rockets (19-6, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. also scored 17.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Tyson Acuff scored 36 points to lead the Eagles (6-19, 3-9). Orlando Lovejoy added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Toledo hosts Miami (OH) while Eastern Michigan hosts Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...