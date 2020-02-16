Dennis hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, while Etienne shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 8 from the arc. The Shockers made 13 of 24 3-point tries for 54%, better than the 48% they shot overall and nearly matching the 55% they shot at the free-throw line (11 of 20).