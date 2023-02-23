Dentlinger's 16 lead South Dakota State past UMKC 73-50

Dentlinger shot 7 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line for the Jackrabbits (18-11, 13-4 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 13 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Alex Arians shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Jackrabbits extended their winning streak to seven games.