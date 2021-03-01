FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jase Townsend has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Denver went 3-10 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Pioneers put up 63.3 points per matchup in those 13 games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.