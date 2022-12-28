Denver hosts UMKC following Mitchell's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC’s 62-45 win against the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers have gone 4-1 at home. Denver is eighth in the Summit with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 1.9.

The Kangaroos are 1-0 against Summit opponents. UMKC has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pioneers and Kangaroos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Anderson Kopp is averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals for the Kangaroos. Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

