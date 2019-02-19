Denver (7-19, 2-10) vs. South Dakota (10-15, 4-8)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks to extend Denver’s conference losing streak to six games. Denver’s last Summit League win came against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 74-58 on Jan. 20. South Dakota is coming off an 80-67 road win against Western Illinois on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Ronnie Harrell Jr. is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Joe Rosga is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.3 points per game. The Coyotes have been led by Stanley Umude, who is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Coyotes have scored 73.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

ROCK-SOLID RONNIE: Harrell has connected on 38 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: South Dakota is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 10-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELLS: Denver has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 64.9 points and allowing 85.5 points during those contests. South Dakota has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 86.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota gets to the line more often than any other Summit League team. The Coyotes have averaged 19.9 free throws per game this season and 23.8 per game over their last five games.

