Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1)
The Bulldogs have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Citadel is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Pioneers. Bruner is averaging 12.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Denver.
Austin Ash is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Stephen Clark is averaging 14.6 points for Citadel.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.