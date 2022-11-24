Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1) New Orleans; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pioneers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per game led by Tommy Bruner averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Citadel is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Pioneers. Bruner is averaging 12.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Denver.

Austin Ash is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Stephen Clark is averaging 14.6 points for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

