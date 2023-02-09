Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 86-72 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-7 in home games. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit scoring 70.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Pioneers are 4-9 in Summit play. Denver is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 11 points. B.J. Omot is shooting 40.4% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Advertisement

Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.8 points and four assists for the Pioneers. Marko Lukic is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article