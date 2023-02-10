Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Pioneers are 4-10 against conference opponents. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.4 points and four assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

