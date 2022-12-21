Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Beavers are 6-1 on their home court. Oregon State is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 3-3 in road games. Denver ranks fifth in the Summit shooting 35.1% from deep. Justin Mullins paces the Pioneers shooting 48% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Taylor is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. Mullins is averaging 12.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

