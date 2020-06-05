The school said Ponsetto has agreed to assist the university in the transition to new leadership in the athletic department.
DePaul is accused in a lawsuit of ignoring allegations that its former softball coach — Ponsetto’s brother, Eugene Lenti — punched an assistant in the face and verbally abused his players and retaliated against the whisteblower by terminating her contract with the school.
The private school in Chicago also is accused of violating Title IX rules for failing to report complaints made against Lenti, who is now an assistant at Auburn.
The suit was filed in Cook County Circuit court by sports psychologist Jenny Conviser, who said her contract to counsel DePaul athletes was terminated two years ago after she raised concerns to athletic department officials regarding Lenti’s behavior.
