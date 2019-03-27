CHICAGO — Max Strus and Paul Reed scored 24 points apiece as DePaul edged past Coastal Carolina 92-87 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday night.

Strus made all 11 of his free throw attempts and Reed hit 11 of 14 field goals.

Femi Olujobi had 18 points and eight rebounds for DePaul (18-15), which will finish with a winning record for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Eli Cain added 12 points.

DePaul will play in a best-of-three series beginning Monday for the tournament championship.

Zac Cuthbertson had 21 points for the Chanticleers (17-17). Devante Jones added 16 points with seven assists. Ebrima Dibba had 14 points.

___

___

