Morris made seven 3-pointers and had nine rebounds. Deja Church and Maya Stovall added 11 points each while Kelly Campbell had 10 rebounds and nine assists to go with six points.

DePaul led 22-11 after the first quarter and broke the game open in the second. Morris scored 15 points and DePaul outscored Georgetown 32-11 for a 31-point lead at the break. The Blue Demons led by 41 midway through the third quarter.

DePaul had 20 offensive rebounds for 18 second-chance points and scored 29 points off 20 Georgetown turnovers.

Taylor Barnes led Georgetown with 13 points.

NO. 3 OREGON 93, CALIFORNIA 61

BERKELEY, Calif. — Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-best 25th career triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. leading Oregon to its 13th straight win.

Erin Boley hit six of her eight 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points as the Ducks (25-2, 14-1 Pac-12) closed in on another conference title. Ruthy Hebard had 20 points — making 10 of 13 shots — and 15 rebounds for Oregon.

Ionescu shot 7 for 9 in the seventh triple-double of her career that came on the road. Back home in her native Bay Area, Ionescu received a rousing ovation when introduced before the game and again when she left for good with 4:27 remaining.

Jaelyn Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-25 shooting and Cailyn Crocker added 15 points to lead Cal (10-16, 2-13).

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside with his daughters in support of Ionescu.

NO. 23 MISSOURI STATE 76, EVANSVILLE 62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alexa Willard scored 14 points, Abby Hipp added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Missouri State beat Evansville.

Brice Calip had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears (22-3, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Abby Feit led the Aces (3-22, 0-14) with 17 points and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Lola Bracy added 12 points and A’Niah Griffin scored 10.

NO. 25 PRINCETON 66. HARVARD 45

PRINCETON, N.J. — Bella Alarie scored 18 points, Taylor Baur had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Princeton beat Harvard for its 16th straight victory.

Princeton (20-1, 9-0 Ivy League) has won five straight games by 15-plus points and has won 12 games by 20 or more.

Maddie Stuhlreyer led Harvard (14-8, 5-4) with 11 points. The Crimson shot 26.6% from the field, including 5 of 28 from 3-point range, and turned it over 19 times.

