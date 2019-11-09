The Blue Demons (3-0) played their third game in four nights. DePaul scored 19 points off 21 Fairleigh Dickinson (1-1) turnovers. Jaylen Butz added 13 points for DePaul.

Jenkins scored had 17 points for the Knights (1-1), and Elyjah Williams and Bishop each scored 12.

DePaul plays at Iowa on Monday and Fairleigh Dickinson travels to Fordham Wednesday.

